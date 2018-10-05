No plans to implement NRC in Tripura: Govt

The Centre made it clear on Friday that it has no plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura, after a similar exercise was carried out in Assam to identify illegal immigrants.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said a delegation of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday but no assurance had been given to the team regarding implementation of NRC in the state.

"The home minister met a delegation of INPT led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl on October 4. However, no assurance of any kind was given by the home minister regarding the implementation of NRC in Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura," the statement said.