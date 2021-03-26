English
No plan to introduce four-day work week in central government offices: Labour Minister

"Presently, there is no such proposal to introduce four days a week or 40 hours a week for Central Government officials," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

PTI
March 26, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
The Centre has no plan to introduce four days a week or 40 working hours a week system for central government offices, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"It is informed that the working days/ Holiday/ working hours in administrative offices of Central Government of India are recommended by the respective Central Pay Commissions.

"Based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced," he said.

The Seventh Central pay Commission has recommended that the status quo may be maintained, the minister added.
TAGS: #India
first published: Mar 26, 2021 10:51 am

