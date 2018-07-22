No place for mob violence in country: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore today said there's no place for mob violence in the country and termed "reprehensible" the incidents of lynching. "Lynching is an illegal, reprehensible act.

The Law and Order MUST take its course, and culprits MUST be made an example of. There is NO place for this kind of mob violence in the country," he wrote on Twitter.

His tweet came after a man was killed in Rajasthan's Alwar on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

Akbar Khan, 28, and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last night when five men attacked them, police said.