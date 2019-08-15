App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

No place for mob lynching in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

To ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, we have brought an stringent law, Gehlot said in his address during the Independence Day function at the secretariat

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 15 said that there is no place for mob lynching in the state.

To ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, we have brought an stringent law, Gehlot said in his address during the Independence Day function at the secretariat.

"Mob lynching is a blot on humanity. We all can feel what the family of the victim would feel. There is no place for any such incident in the state," he said.

Close

He said the state government had also made a law against honour killing.

A play on mob lynching was also performed by some employees and members of their family.

Various culture items were presented during the function, which was attended by Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other officials.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #mob lynching #Rajasthan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.