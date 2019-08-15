No place for mob lynching in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 15 said that there is no place for mob lynching in the state.

To ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, we have brought an stringent law, Gehlot said in his address during the Independence Day function at the secretariat.

"Mob lynching is a blot on humanity. We all can feel what the family of the victim would feel. There is no place for any such incident in the state," he said.

He said the state government had also made a law against honour killing.

A play on mob lynching was also performed by some employees and members of their family.