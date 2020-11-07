172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|no-place-for-article-370-35-a-india-farooq-abdullah-can-go-to-pakistan-and-implement-it-sanjay-raut-6083281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No place for Article 370, 35A in India; Farooq Abdullah can go to Pakistan and implement it: Sanjay Raut

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 6 said that he will not die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that he will fight and restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that the abrogated law has no place in India and if the NC chief wants, he can go to Pakistan and implement it there.

In his first political rally in Jammu since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 6 said that he will not die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored and dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to respond to his questions rather than "misleading the country" and making "false promises".

"I will not die until the rights of my people are given back.... I am here to do something for the people and the day I will finish my work, I will leave this world," the Abdullah told his party workers.

Close
Asked about the NC chief’s remark the senior Shiv Sena leader on November 7 said, “If Farooq Abdullah wants, he can go to Pakistan and implement Article 370 there. In India, there is no place for Article 370 and 35 A.”

related news

In the November 6 rally, Abdullah further accused the BJP of using Kashmiri Pandits as vote bank and said the community is still waiting for their return and rehabilitation in the valley. He said that the real development in Jammu and Kashmir would come when there will be a people's government.

The former J&K CM also also asserted that his party is not "anti-national", he said those who are hurling such wild allegations should check their vision.

Farooq Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah also accused the BJP of misleading the country over the constitutional safeguards to J&K while addressing party leaders and workers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu on November 6, his first in more than a year.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #National Conference #Shiv Sena

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.