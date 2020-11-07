No place for Article 370, 35A in India; Farooq Abdullah can go to Pakistan and implement it: Sanjay Raut

A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that he will fight and restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that the abrogated law has no place in India and if the NC chief wants, he can go to Pakistan and implement it there.

In his first political rally in Jammu since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 6 said that he will not die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored and dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to respond to his questions rather than "misleading the country" and making "false promises".

"I will not die until the rights of my people are given back.... I am here to do something for the people and the day I will finish my work, I will leave this world," the Abdullah told his party workers.



If Farooq Abdullah wants, he can go to Pakistan and implement Article 370 there. In India, there is no place for Article 370 and 35 A: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/gEoCmAvBhI

Asked about the NC chief’s remark the senior Shiv Sena leader on November 7 said, “If Farooq Abdullah wants, he can go to Pakistan and implement Article 370 there. In India, there is no place for Article 370 and 35 A.”

In the November 6 rally, Abdullah further accused the BJP of using Kashmiri Pandits as vote bank and said the community is still waiting for their return and rehabilitation in the valley. He said that the real development in Jammu and Kashmir would come when there will be a people's government.

The former J&K CM also also asserted that his party is not "anti-national", he said those who are hurling such wild allegations should check their vision.

Farooq Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah also accused the BJP of misleading the country over the constitutional safeguards to J&K while addressing party leaders and workers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu on November 6, his first in more than a year.