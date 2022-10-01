 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No petrol, diesel in Delhi without PUC from Oct 25: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

PTI
Oct 01, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle, Rai said in a press conference.

File image of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (ANI photo)

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the AAP government has decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

He said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.

A meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25, the minister said. Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi.

It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle, Rai said in a press conference.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 27, 2022

Tuesday, 27th September, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Tuesday, 27th September, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 27, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

He also said that the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The minister said that anti-dust campaign will also be launched in Delhi from October 6, where sudden inspections will be conducted at construction sites to check the dust pollution.

PTI
TAGS: #Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai #petrol and diesel #PUC Certificate
first published: Oct 1, 2022 01:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.