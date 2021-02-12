No passenger died in train accident in almost 22 months: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

India records zero passenger deaths from train accidents in past 22 months

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Parliament on February 12 that no passenger death due to train accidents has been reported in almost 22 months.

Commenting on the condition of Railway bridges, Goyal told the Rajya Sabha: “Over the past six years, we have focused more and more on safety. The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on March 22, 2019. Since then, for nearly 22 months, we have not reported a single passenger death due to train accidents.”

Explaining how the number of accidents were scaled down, the Railways Minister said that the Centre has shifted focus to repairing and maintaining bridges.

Goyal further said: “We have a very robust system of inspection -- once before monsoon and once after monsoon. Data based on the last inspection of major bridges – both important Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges -- has either been put up on the bridge itself, or at the nearest Railway Station.”

He added: “The common public can be aware of how Railways is maintaining bridges, which will generate confidence in the system.”

The union minister informed that the Centre had undertaken an elaborate restructuring of the Railway Board also. “In the new restructured Railway Board, we have designated a director-general of safety for the first time, whose total focus will be on safety,” Goyal said.

With ANI inputs