MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

No passenger died in train accident in almost 22 months: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on March 22, 2019. Since then, for nearly 22 months, we have not reported a single passenger death due to train accidents.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
India records zero passenger deaths from train accidents in past 22 months

India records zero passenger deaths from train accidents in past 22 months

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Parliament on February 12 that no passenger death due to train accidents has been reported in almost 22 months.

Commenting on the condition of Railway bridges, Goyal told the Rajya Sabha: “Over the past six years, we have focused more and more on safety. The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on March 22, 2019. Since then, for nearly 22 months, we have not reported a single passenger death due to train accidents.”

Explaining how the number of accidents were scaled down, the Railways Minister said that the Centre has shifted focus to repairing and maintaining bridges.

Goyal further said: “We have a very robust system of inspection -- once before monsoon and once after monsoon. Data based on the last inspection of major bridges – both important Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges -- has either been put up on the bridge itself, or at the nearest Railway Station.”

He added: “The common public can be aware of how Railways is maintaining bridges, which will generate confidence in the system.”

Close

The union minister informed that the Centre had undertaken an elaborate restructuring of the Railway Board also. “In the new restructured Railway Board, we have designated a director-general of safety for the first time, whose total focus will be on safety,” Goyal said.

With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indian Railways #Railway Ministry #Train Accident #Union Minister Piyush Goyal
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.