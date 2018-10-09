No one can stop temple's construction in Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das exuded confidence that no one can stop the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have enough time to build the temple... Modi has been busy solving many problems of the country, but it is believed now that he will get a grand temple built in Ayodhya," he said.

Speaking to newspersons at Shriram Janki Temple at the Sarsaiyya Ghat here, Das said "no one can stop the construction of the temple."

Many good things have been done after parliamentary elections and elevation of Narendra Modi as prime minister.

The PM has eradicated corruption from the country and now he will remove all impediments in construction of the temple, he added.

"Those politicians who did not want to take the name of temple are now talking about its construction... (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi is visiting temples and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is talking of building a Lord Vishnu temple," he said.

The Trust chief said all the saints met the PM recently and gave him a memorandum for expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister can win hearts of the millions of their countrymen by building the temple, he said, adding that is why some political parties are trying oppose its construction.