No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh

Apr 10, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Launching the Vibrant Villages programme in the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, India's easternmost place, Shah said the valour of army and ITBP personnel ensures that no one can encroach even an inch of India's land.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by BJP MLA Prasanta Phukon and other leaders on his arrival, at Dibrugarh Airport, on April 10, 2023. Amit Shah is on a tour of Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The era when anyone could encroach on India's land has passed and no one can dare to eye its border, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Kibithoo on Monday.

He said border areas are the top priority of the Modi Government, pointing to the infrastructure and other development works carried out in the Northeast.

"The era is gone when anyone could encroach on our lands. Now, not even land equal to 'sui ki noke' (inch of land) can be encroached...," the minister said.