No night flights will operate from Pune airport for the next one year starting October 26

All 13 flights that operate from Pune’s Lohegaon airport between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am will be rescheduled to fly during the day. The 13 night flights had to be rescheduled as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin re-carpeting the Pune airport runway starting October 26. The runway carpeting work will continue for about a year, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) informed on October 6.

Airport Director Kuldeep Singh has assured that none of the 13 flights will be cancelled, the Hindustan Times reported. He said: “There are a total of 13 flights which were scheduled at night and all of which have been shifted to the daytime. We have 12 hours with us and with social distancing norms we can operate about four flights in an hour. Currently, we have 42 flights and have the capacity to run 48 flights. We cannot squeeze in more flights since we have to follow social distancing norms. Flight operations will continue only from 8 am to 8 pm.”

The Lohegaon Airport Authority committee had held a meeting on October 6, which was presided by BJP MP Girish Bapat. At the meeting, Singh highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic outbreak has impacted air travel and affected the aviation industry. He recounted that the passenger footfall during the peak season in 2018-19 was nine million, which dwindled to 2,000-3,000 between January and February.

Meanwhile, the Pune MP said they are planning to acquire more land from the Indian Air Force to expand the parking space. At present, there is only enough space for seven planes to be parked. This will reportedly be increased to accommodate 14 flights, which would benefit both travellers and flight operators. He informed that land acquisition talks are already on with the defence ministry.