No new registration of healthcare, frontline workers to stop vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries

India will no longer allow the registration of coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries in the categories of healthcare (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on April 5.

The move came after the Centre uncovered instances of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of healthcare and frontline workers at some COVID-19 vaccine centres.

In a written communique to the health secretaries of all States and union territories (UTs), he said: “In view of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of health care and frontline workers at some CVCs. No new registrations in the categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed.”

Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter that persons aged 45 years can continue to register themselves on the Co-WIN app, and directed all states, UTs to ensure vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers who have already registered, at the earliest.

However, on-site registration of genuinely leftover healthcare and frontline workers will only be done at government coronavirus vaccination centres. For on-site registration, HCWs and FLWs will have to produce original photo ID card and copy of employment certificate,

The Centre found out the irregularities in registration while tracking the progress and timeline for completing vaccination HCWs and FLWs.

“Various inputs have been received from different sources that in some of the COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as HCWs and FLWs and are getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines,” Bhushan said.

“This issue was discussed with state representatives and domain knowledge experts in the NEGVAC meeting today, and as per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN portal,” he added.

The Union Health Secretary further said: “I request you to kindly direct the officials concerned for wider dissemination of this policy decision for compliance. However, universal vaccination of already registered HCWs and FLWs should be ensured at the earliest.”

India’s vaccination drive began on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated first; from February 2 FLWs started getting vaccinated against COVID-19. From March 1, people aged above 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions were also allowed to get themselves vaccinated. From April 1, the government opened it for all persons aged above 45 years.

