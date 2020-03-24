App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

No new coronavirus case in Delhi in 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

The national capital has reported 30 cases of COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 24 said that no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. The chief minister said on Twitter that five people infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment.

"In the last 24 hours, no new case (of coronavirus) has been reported. Five people have been discharged. We should not be happy right now," he tweeted at 9.59 am.

"The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Need your (people's) cooperation for this," Kejriwal added in his tweet in Hindi.

The national capital has reported 30 cases of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 492 cases of the infection have been reported from across the country. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and nine deaths.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Politics

