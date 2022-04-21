No need to panic on rising COVID-19 cases in UP, maintain caution: Official

Even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise, there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said here on Thursday.

According to health experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease, but the current variant of the virus is a "normal" one, the official said.

There is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained, he added. On guidelines issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the spokesman said there is a need to be vigilant about the health safety of children and that they should be made aware of Covid protocols in schools.

The spokesperson said the use of face masks should be ensured at public places in NCR districts and Lucknow, and public address systems used effectively to create awareness. The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 980. Over 1.14 lakh Covid tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, of which 205 came out as positive. Eighty-one people recovered from the disease during the same time period. The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 980.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

A total of 103 new cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 52 in Ghaziabad and 16 in Lucknow. Extra vigilance should be maintained in these districts, he added.