172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|no-need-to-panic-covid-19-situation-is-completely-under-control-in-delhi-arvind-kejriwal-5801371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

No need to panic, COVID-19 situation is completely under control in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 5 Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought to assure people that t..

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought to assure people that there is no need to panic as the situation is completely under control.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal asserted that the number of cases is rising as the AAP government has doubled testing in the city.

Appealing to Delhiities to follow preventive measures against COVID-19, the chief minister said there is no scope for negligent attitude.

Close

He said that his government has taken several steps to reduce deaths due to the virus in the national capital.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and added that out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied.

"Out of 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by those who belong to other states,” he said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days.

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.