No need for me to quarantine, says Gujarat CM as MLA tests positive for COVID-19 after attending meeting

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked people to not panic as a local Congress MLA tested positive for coronavirus after having attended a meeting with the CM, The Times of India has reported.

Imran Khedawala, the MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad, tested positive for coronavirus on April 14 when he attended the high-level meeting with the CM, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra. Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

After the meeting, these MLAs also addressed a press conference in Gandhinagar.

Following the development, the political leadership of Gujarat is keeping its fingers crossed on being able to avoid catching the COVID-19 disease, the report suggested.

However, CM Rupani insisted there was no need to panic as social distancing norms were followed during the meeting, said the report.

Khedawala was sitting about eight metres away from the CM, and they took all precautions, said the report quoting the chief minister.

The CM further said that there was no need for him to be quarantined, as per the report.

In a photo shared by the government, Khedawala and Shaikh can be seen sitting at a distance from Rupani while Parmar was sitting near the CM during the meet.

After the meeting, Rupani announced imposition of a curfew in some parts of Ahmedabad city, which fall in the Assembly constituencies represented by these Congress MLAs, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

