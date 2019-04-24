No nationalist party like Congress: Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel on April 24 termed Congress the biggest nationalist party in the country and said several of its leaders have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Addressing an election meeting here, Patel, who recently joined the Congress, also accused the BJP of trying to "derive mileage" out of the bravado of the country's armed forces, while his party is contesting the elections on issues of education, health and farmers.

"There is no nationalist party like the Congress. The soil of the country contains the blood of party leader and workers, who have sacrificed their lives," he said.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who often refers to himself as a 'chowkidar (watchman)' who guards the country's interests, over the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"From where did huge cache of explosives came that was used in the Pulwama terror attack? No probe has been done by Prime Minister Modi, who calls himself the country's chowkidar," Patel said.

He also attacked BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani.

"Smriti can only act, politics is not her cup of tea," he charged.

Praising the party's candidate from this seat Rahul Gandhi, Patel said the Congress president is getting support of the masses and will register a thumping victory.