No narco test on Aaftab on Monday, says FSL

Nov 21, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

The narco analysis test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala who has been accused of killing his live-in-partner will not be conducted on Monday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said.

A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Aaftab before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that, it said.

”We are not conducting the narco test on Aaftab today,” said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta.Punit Puri, also an assistant director at the FSL, said the polygraphic test will conducted if the consent is received. ”

It will be followed by medical tests and after these only the narco will be performed.” ”Within 10 days, narco will be done,” he added. Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta further said they have received request for the narco test ”and we have started our work as well. Our director Deepa Varma has instructed to take this case on priority.”

”There was a meeting on Sunday between the FSL and the police team and everything has been decided but some parameters need to be completed before the narco test and they have been informed to the police. As soon they complete them we can do narco,” he said.

Explaining the narco test, Rajneesh Gupta, the FSL crime scene in-charge, said it is a lengthy process with various disciplines such as medical practitioners involved as this is done in the operation theatre.