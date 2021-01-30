No more institutional quarantine in Delhi for UK passengers testing negative for COVID-19

File image: Delhi airport

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will not be sent to mandatory institutional quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19, the Delhi government has said on January 30.

The passengers who test negative in the RT-PCR test will now have to be quarantined at home for all 14 days.

Earlier, it was mandatory for passengers coming from the UK to go through a seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine followed by a seven-day home quarantine. This protocol was put in place amid concerns that the new coronavirus strain found in the UK is more infectious.

All such passengers must carry a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours of their journey. Passengers will still have to quarantine for 14 days even if they have tested negative.

As of January 29, the total number of people in India infected by the UK strain stood at 166.