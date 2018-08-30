App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No more hefty fees! Govt to start free coaching for JEE, NEET from 2019

The NTA has recently announced setting up of 2,697 practice centres for students from September 1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major relief for students who cannot afford the hefty fees of coaching classes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to convert its Test Practice Centres into teaching centres from next year.

Under this new arrangement by NTA – an autonomous and self-sustained testing body to conduct entrance examinations for admission or fellowship in higher educational institutions – the centres will not charge any fees from students, The Times of India reports.

The NTA has recently announced setting up of 2,697 practice centres for students from September 1. It will work to familiarise students with the new pattern of competitive entrance examinations including NEET (UG), JEE (Main) and UGC-NET. These centres will start functioning from September 8, an official from the Human Resource & Development Ministry told the publication.

From next year, these centres will turn into teaching centres, the official said, adding that the move will help those aspirants take classes who cannot afford the fees of private coaching classes. “They will not charge any fees. It will be especially helpful for talented students from sections where aspirations are high but private coaching is impossible due to financial constraints,” the official said.

At present, students can register for test practice centre, the registration for which will open on September 1 on its official website: www.nta.ac.in.

Through the centres, NTA will allow aspirants to sit for a mock test for Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) 2019 – to be held in January. Aspirants can analyse their results with NTA mentors, know their mistakes and rectify them with the help of teachers. This teaching component at the centres will be rolled out only after the first set of examinations, the dates of which have been announced by NTA recently, the report added.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 10:56 am

tags #education #HRD Ministry #India #JEE #NEET

