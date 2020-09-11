No money to rebuild Mumbai office demolished by BMC: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut said she would also keep her office in ruins and not renovate the portions that were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers, as a "symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world"
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said she does not have the money to rebuild her Mumbai office that was razed by civic body officials alleging structural violations. She said she would also keep her office in ruins and not renovate the portions that were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers as a symbolic gesture.Taking to Twitter on September 10, she wrote:
I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/98VnFANVsu
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020
She ended her post using the hashtag “#KanganavsUddhav”, referring to her ongoing spat with the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.