Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No money to rebuild Mumbai office demolished by BMC: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut said she would also keep her office in ruins and not renovate the portions that were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers, as a "symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world"

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said she does not have the money to rebuild her Mumbai office that was razed by civic body officials alleging structural violations. She said she would also keep her office in ruins and not renovate the portions that were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers as a symbolic gesture.

Taking to Twitter on September 10, she wrote:

She ended her post using the hashtag “#KanganavsUddhav”, referring to her ongoing spat with the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kangana arrived in Mumbai a day after BMC’s demolition drive and marched to her property, flanked by security guards provided by the Centre upon her request, to survey the damage done. She was provided Y-plus category security after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked her not to return to the city that makes her feel 'unsafe'.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kangana Ranaut

