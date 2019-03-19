No metro services till 2.30 pm on Holi: DMRC

etro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on March 21 due to Holi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on March 19. In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, it said.

On the day of the 'Holi' festival (March 21), Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said.