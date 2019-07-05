App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

No meeting planned between India, Pakistan foreign ministers on sidelines of Commonwealth event: MEA

Replying to a question during a media briefing, he, however, said no bilateral meeting has been planned between Jaishankar and Qureshi on the sidelines of the Commonwealth event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

No meeting has been planned between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of Commonwealth nations in London next week, a senior official said. Jaishankar will travel to the UK to attend the conclave, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Replying to a question during a media briefing, he, however, said no bilateral meeting has been planned between Jaishankar and Qureshi on the sidelines of the Commonwealth event.

Pakistan is also a member of the Commonwealth and Qureshi is expected to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the grouping.

Close

"Our foreign minister will be going to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting which will be in London... But, no meeting has been planned between him and the Pakistan's foreign minister," he said.

The Commonwealth meeting is scheduled for July 10.

Commonwealth of Nations is a grouping of 53 countries which were former territories of the British Empire.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.