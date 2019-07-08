App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

No major deficiency in 1,352 Maharashtra dams inspected, says report

An official said the upside of the report was that none of the dams in the state have any major deficiency which could lead to failure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The latest report on dam safety has stated there are 297 dams in Maharashtra with "rectifiable deficiencies" which need immediate attention and another 1,055 have minor issues.

An official said the upside of the report was that none of the dams in the state have any major deficiency which could lead to failure.

The report studied 1,352 of the 1,358 dams in the state, he informed.

Close

Of the 297 dams with rectifiable deficiencies, 94 dams are above 30 metres in height and are termed as Class I structures while the rest 203 are Class II with heights varying between 15-30 metres, an official explained.

"There are another 1,055 dams with minor deficiencies. Out of this, 171 are above 30 metres and 884 are between 15 to 30 metres in height. There are no dams with major deficiency which would lead to failure," he said.

Speaking about the six dams which have not been included in the report, he said, "Dahegaon and Waghdardi dams, both Class II structures, have not been inspected. Reports of Bhiwani, Manyad, Khasapur and Panharwadi, also Class II dams, have not been received."

He said all dams in the state are inspected two times a year, once before the monsoons between April and May and a second time around October 15 post-monsoon.

Dam safety in the state came back into focus sharply after Tiware dam, located in Chiplun tehsil of Ratnagiri district, breached late night on July 2, killing 18 people.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.