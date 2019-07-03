'No longer Congress president', says Rahul Gandhi, urges working committee to decide on new chief

Rahul Gandhi on July 3 said he was “no longer” the Congress president and the party should decide on the new chief “without further delay”, according to news agency ANI. He further said he was staying away from the process of selecting the new chief.

“I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president,” Gandhi was quoted as saying. The Wayanad lawmaker said “the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide”.

“The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I'm nowhere in this process,” said Gandhi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress faced a massive defeat, winning just 52 seats out of the 543.

Following this, Gandhi offered to step down as party chief on May 25 at the CWC meeting, taking full responsibility for the party's poor show in Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, rejected his resignation and authorised him to revamp and restructure the party at all levels.