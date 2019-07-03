App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'No longer Congress president', says Rahul Gandhi, urges working committee to decide on new chief

Gandhi had first offered to resign from the party’s top post at a CWC meeting on May 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rahul Gandhi on July 3 said he was “no longer” the Congress president and the party should decide on the new chief “without further delay”, according to news agency ANI. He further said he was staying away from the process of selecting the new chief.

“I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president,” Gandhi was quoted as saying. The Wayanad lawmaker said “the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide”.

“The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I'm nowhere in this process,” said Gandhi.

Close

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress faced a massive defeat, winning just 52 seats out of the 543.

Following this, Gandhi offered to step down as party chief on May 25 at the CWC meeting, taking full responsibility for the party's poor show in Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, rejected his resignation and authorised him to revamp and restructure the party at all levels.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment came two days after the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states urged him to continue as party president.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.