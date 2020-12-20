No lockdown in Maharashtra, masks mandatory for 6 more months: CM Uddhav Thackeray

File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on December 20 that he is not in favour another lockdown of a night curfew in the state. In a televised address, Thackeray said that the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra was under control, people should not become complacent.

Suggesting that the threat of the novel coronavirus’ spread had not gone away completely, Thackeray urged people to follow the safety protocols. He also said that wearing a face mask would remain mandatory for at least the next six months.

Thackeray also said that a decision on reopening of schools will be taken soon and noted that some parents still had concerns about sending their children to school. There have been cases in the West where children have been infected with COVID-19 while attending schools, he said.

Maharashtra had reported 18.9 lakh COVID-19 cases till December 20 making it the worst affected state in India. While the death toll in the state due to the outbreak stood at more than 48,600, the number of recoveries had surged to 17.8 lakh. Just over 62,000 cases remained ‘active’.

On December 19, the entire state reported less than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This is a far cry from the near-25,000 single-day rise in cases reported by Maharashtra in mid-September.

The chief minister, heading the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, also touched upon other issues such as usage of the Kanjurmarg land for the Mumbai Metro car shed.