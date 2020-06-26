App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: Yediyurappa

As of Thursday evening, a total of 1,791 COVID-19 cases, including 78 deaths and 505 discharges, had been reported in the city while the state's tally stood at 10,560 compared to just 3,408 cases as on June 1. The state capital has the highest number of cases among the districts.

PTI
File Image
File Image

All efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said, asserting that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important.

Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he said. His remarks come a day after Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Bengaluru is still 'safe' compared to the COVID-19 situation in other cities and states and had ruled out a fresh lockdown for now, putting to rest speculations that it was planning such a move in view of spike in cases.

As of Thursday evening, a total of 1,791 COVID-19 cases, including 78 deaths and 505 discharges, had been reported in the city while the state's tally stood at 10,560 compared to just 3,408 cases as on June 1. The state capital has the highest number of cases among the districts.

"There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason. In some areas (with high case load) we have already implemented lockdown, other than those places there is no question of it being implemented in other places," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Improving the economic situation of the state was also equally important, he said ahead of his meeting with Ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control COVID-19.

"I will discuss with all MLAs including those from opposition and Ministers from Bengaluru and come to some decision. With their cooperation we will make all honest efforts to control the pandemic in Bengaluru," he added.

Earlier, there had been intense speculation after some ministers said the government may have to consider re-imposing the lockdown, eased in phases from the middle of last month, in view of continuing spike in new cases in the past several days. Bengaluru was a "model" to the entire country in COVID management, but in recent days cases have increased, Yediyurappa said, adding to control it cooperation from everyone was necessary.

"I have confidence that if everyone (MLAs) pays special attention in their respective assembly constituency, COVID can be controlled," he said. Meanwhile, official sources said the Chief Minister has given Revenue Minister Ashoka the charge of overseeing the COVID management in the city.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Politics #Yediyurappa

