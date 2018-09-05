No leadership change on cards in Goa, says BJP leader

Goa BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar ruled out the possibility of leadership change in the state, claiming that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is capable of handling the situation even though he is away.

Parrikar is in the United States for medical treatment.

While the Congress has been demanding that the government should be dismissed owing to Parrikar's absence and the ill-health of two other ministers, there are also rumours that some senior opposition MLAs are on their way to the BJP.

"We do not want leadership change in Goa. The whole party is with Manohar Parrikar and there is no question of leadership change," Arlekar told reporters.

"Parrikar is capable of handling the situation and with the help of party MLAs and the organisation, he is certainly doing that.

"So this question of certain people entering BJP and taking charge of ministry, is irrelevant," Arlekar said.

"All those who are spreading such rumours this message should be clear we all are with Parrikar and we are not looking at any leadership change," he added.

However, he said that the BJP is not averse to admitting leaders from other parties into its fold to "enhance the party base".

Talking about the ailing BJP ministers Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza, he said Parrikar will take decision about them "as and when required."

Madkaikar is admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai since June 5 after he suffered a brain stroke. D'Souza is receiving treatment in the US.

"When he (Parrikar) comes back he is certainly going to deliberate on all these issues and take final decision. He is the chief minister and he knows it better what happens to the administration in a minister's absence, so he will take the decision after consulting the party," Arlekar said, adding that the party has given Parrikar "full freedom" in these matters.

Parrikar left for the US on August 31 and is expected to return on September 8. He underwent three-month-long treatment for a pancreatic ailment in the US earlier this year.