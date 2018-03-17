App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

No leadership change in Goa due to Parrikar's absence: BJP

A section of leaders said that, in the remote chance of a change in leadership, the reins of the government would still be with the BJP and not its coalition partners.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa BJP said that there was no question of a change in leadership in the state due to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

A section of leaders said that, in the remote chance of a change in leadership, the reins of the government would still be with the BJP and not its coalition partners.

The issue of Parrikar's absence from the helm of affairs in the state was discussed today at the party's meeting here chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, said the leaders.

"It was informed by the national leader (Santhosh) that the question of giving the top seat to any other party does not arise. The leadership of the government will remain with the BJP," Deputy Speaker and BJP legislator Michael Lobo told reporters after the meeting.

Union AYUSH minister and North Goa Member of Parliament Shripad Naik ruled out the possibility of a leadership change in Goa.

"There is no such possibility. Parrikar is recovering and he will soon be back to lead the government," he said.

Santhosh did not talk to media persons following the meeting and other leaders, including Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, refused to comment on queries posed by reporters.

tags #Goa #India #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC