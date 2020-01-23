No last wishes for Nirbhaya convicts ahead of hanging on Feb 1

The four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, who are set to be hanged on February 1, have not given any response on being asked about their last wish before execution, the NDTV has reported citing sources.

Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 after their hanging scheduled in Tihar jail on January 22 had been postponed due to pending petitions.

According to the report, ahead of their execution, prison rules allow death convicts to meet one family member of their choice. Following the rule, the four convicts were asked about meeting their family members. They were also asked if they wanted to leave their property to anyone.

The convicts remained silent on both the offers, said the report, which suggested that they remained hopeful of getting more time.

Six people gang-raped and brutally assaulted the 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya or fearless, on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The violent attack on the young girl took place inside a moving bus in south Delhi, after which she was thrown out on the road.