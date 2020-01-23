No last wishes for Nirbhaya convicts ahead of hanging on Feb 1

The convicts remained silent on both the offers, said the report, which suggested that they remain hopeful of getting more time.
The four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, who are set to be hanged on February 1, have not given any response on being asked about their last wish before execution, the NDTV has reported citing sources.
Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 after their hanging scheduled in Tihar jail on January 22 had been postponed due to pending petitions.
According to the report, ahead of their execution, prison rules allow death convicts to meet one family member of their choice. Following the rule, the four convicts were asked about meeting their family members. They were also asked if they wanted to leave their property to anyone.
The convicts remained silent on both the offers, said the report, which suggested that they remained hopeful of getting more time.
Six people gang-raped and brutally assaulted the 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya or fearless, on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The violent attack on the young girl took place inside a moving bus in south Delhi, after which she was thrown out on the road.One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail. A juvenile, who had been among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.