No jobs, higher education in India with Pakistani degrees, UGC, AICTE tell students

(Representational image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have asked Indian students not to go to Pakistani educational institutions, warning that degrees obtained from there will not be recognised in India.

“Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan," they said in a notice issued on April 22.

UGC and AICTE added that migrants with Pakistani educational degrees, who have been granted Indian citizenship, can be considered for jobs in India after clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said Indian students require advice on which countries to go to for higher education so they do not “land up with a degree without parity with Indian regulations”, news agency PTI reported.

“Parents and students should not waste their hard earned money in pursuing something which won’t have parity in India," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "We have seen similar cases with other countries as well, including Ukraine and China. That is one of the reasons for this advisory."

Chairman Jagadesh Kumar echoed his view. "In the recent past, we have seen how our students had to face difficulties because they could not go back to the foreign countries to continue their studies," he said.





