Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

No intrusion by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Demchok sector: Army chief Bipin Rawat

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on July 13 said there has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Ladakh's Demchok sector. "There is no intrusion," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event.

His statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

"Chinese come and patrol to their perceived Line of Actual Control...we try and prevent them. But at times there are celebrations that take place at the local levels. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening. But there has been no intrusions. Everything is normal," the Army chief said.

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #China #India #Indian Army #world

