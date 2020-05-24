No hugs, join hearts: People get ready for somber celebration of Eid amid COVID-19

With all major pre-Eid shopping hubs staying shut here, the people on Sunday appeared to be readying themselves for a subdued and somber celebration of the festival, striving to “connect hearts” instead of embracing each other.

The people here are set to celebrate Eid on Monday amid prominent Muslim clerics' appeals to observe it at home and avoid embracing each other and shaking hands to rule out the chances of contracting coronavirus infection.

All major Eid-Ul-Fitr eve shopping destinations here in the city, including those at Aminabad, Nazirabad, Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh wore deserted looks with shops staying shut on Lucknow district administration orders.

Whether it be dry fruit stores and hand-made papad shops at Aminabad Road or clothes showrooms at Nazirabad, they all had their shutters down. There were no different stories at markets at Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh.

They all stayed closed due to their proximity to COVID cantonment zones. Despite the missing tell-tale signs of a boisterous festivity, people did not appear to be complaining and seem headed to celebrate the Eid in a new light and spirit.

Speaking to PTI, Lucknow's prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, while asking people to celebrate Eid while staying at home, appealed to them to spend half of their celebration budget with the poor and needy. “Celebrate Eid at your homes. Only four-five persons, staying in mosques, will offer prayers there.

Greet people through social media. Do not shake hands or embrace or hug anyone. Apart from this, 50 per cent of Eid budget should be given to the poor," he said. Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas too echoed Maulana Mahali's sentiments.

“Ibaadat (prayers) can be done at home too. We are telling everyone to celebrate Eid at homes. This will be in the greater interest of our family and the country,” he said. “Gale milne ki jagah is baar hamen dil milane par jor dena chahiya .

(We should strive to connect hearts this time instead of hugging each other),” he said. These noble sentiments of Muslim spiritual gurus also appeared to have touched chords of common citizens. "The best Ramzan ever: Limited delicacies, no iftaar parties and no Eid shopping.

Wow...isn't this the right way to rejoice this holy month every year? We all should feel blessed that for the first time, we got the opportunity to actually celebrate Ramzan and not indulge in distractions to show off on Eid," said Uzma Talha, a Lucknow-based freelance writer in a post.

“We should not feel that this pandemic has dampened the spirit of Eid,” she said, adding “we must thank this month of Ramzan” for imparting us a “spiritual experience in a difficult phase” making us all “to strive to become more humane, compassionate, kinder & selfless.”

Gudhiya, a domestic worker at Lucknow's Thakuganj, said she would be celebrating Eid from home. “I have asked all my relative to do the same and pray for each other while staying at home and exchange greeting on phone,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel extended her Eid greetings to the people of the state. "Greetings to all the people of the state especially the Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-ul-Fitr,” she said. “Eid gives us the message of love, unity and brotherhood.

Sharing happiness increases them. Extending help to the poor and needy will also usher happiness in their lives. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, exercise caution, and offer Namaaz from homes," she said.



