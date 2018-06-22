No hike in Mumbai AC local train fare till December 24

Western Railway has laid to rest the rumours of hike in fares of AC local trains.

According to a report in The Times of India, there will be no hike in the price till December 24. Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar informed that the AC local, which runs from Churchgate station to Virar station, earned more than Rs 7 crore in six months.

The railway ministry has decided to retain the introductory fare for six months without any change in other terms and conditions.

The cost of a journey in the AC local train is 1.2 times the base fare of a first class journey. An AC local ticket holder is permitted to travel in the first class compartment of an ordinary local train.

In the last six months, almost 1.8 lakh tickets were sold and nearly 18 lakh commuters travelled by the AC local from the day it was launched.

The AC train has a capacity to carry 5,964 passengers. It has 1,028 modular polycarbonate seats and runs at a maximum speed of 100kmph. The train has LED lights, Automatic doors, emergency talkback systems and LED coach identification systems (for alarm chain pulling and door malfunctioning).

A GPS-based passenger information systems is installed to provide passenger announcements, communication between driver, guard and coach displays.