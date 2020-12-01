No girls’ toilet in 267 government schools of Himachal Pradesh: Report

Fifteen government schools in Himachal Pradesh do not have drinking water facility and 448 schools do not have toilet for boys, the U-DISE survey has revealed.

(Image: Reuters - For representation only)

Data collected by Samagra Shiksha officials for the year 2019-2020 has revealed that 267 government schools in Himachal Pradesh do not have toilets for girls.

Fifteen government schools in the state do not have drinking water facility and 448 schools do not have toilets for boys. Additionally, of the 15,330 schools under the Himachal Department of Education, 664 do not have electricity, reported the Indian Express.

Nearly 20 percent of these schools did not have ramps for children with special needs and 25 percent of Himachal government schools did not have any playground.

Data collated by education authorities under the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) has also revealed that internet facilities are available in around 14 percent of the government schools in Himachal.

In the district of Lahaul-Spiti, only two of 250 government schools have internet facilities. Less than two percent of primary and middle schools have internet facilities against 49 percent secondary schools and 83.5 percent higher secondary schools.

The education authorities found that there was no boundary wall in 34 percent of the schools, while about 13 percent did not have a library. Thirteen percent of the 33,000 classrooms in primary schools were found to be in need of major repairs.