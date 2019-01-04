App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

No general scheme for adults to opt out of Aadhaar programme: Govt

To a question on whether the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had received requests for opting out of the Aadhaar scheme, the minister gave an affirmative reply.

The government on January 4 said no general scheme has been created that gives an adult the choice to opt out of the Aadhaar programme as there is no such direction from the Supreme Court.

But, in line with the SC judgement, necessary measures are being undertaken to formulate an exit scheme only for the children attaining majority who do not intend to avail the benefits of the scheme, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology S S Ahluwalia said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

To a question on whether the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had received requests for opting out of the Aadhaar scheme, the minister gave an affirmative reply.

"No general option to exit from Aadhaar was laid down by the Hon'ble court as a binding direction and consequently, no such option has been created," he said.

The minister said pursuant to the judgment of the SC in September 2018, "such an exit scheme has only been mandated for children who have been enrolled with consent of their parents, who shall be given an option to exit on attaining the age of majority provided they do not intend to avail the benefits of the scheme".

Accordingly, he said, necessary steps to formulate such an exit scheme for children attaining majority is being taken.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:26 pm

