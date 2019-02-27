App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

No fresh incidents of violence against Kashmiris since February 22: Centre to SC

The bench said no further orders were required at this stage in view of the Centre's submissions and posted the PIL filed by lawyer Tariq Adeeb for further hearing after two weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on February 27 took note of the Centre's submissions that no fresh incident of violence against Kashmiris has been reported since February 22, the day when the apex court had taken cognisance of a PIL on the issue.

The apex court on February 22 directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" and "necessary" action to prevent incidents of alleged threat, social boycott and violence against Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of Attorney General K K Venugopal that no fresh incident of violence against Kashmiris had been reported after the apex court issued directions to protect the natives of Kashmir Valley who are living outside the state.

The bench said no further orders were required at this stage in view of the Centre's submissions and posted the PIL filed by lawyer Tariq Adeeb for further hearing after two weeks.

The court asked the states, which have not filed their responses, to do so within a week.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:20 am

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.