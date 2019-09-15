No fine, police to help traffic rule violators get helmet, license in Hyderabad

Amid the raging debate over hefty fines for traffic rule violations, Hyderabad police has launched an initiative to help motorists driving without helmet or necessary documents in getting them instead of imposing penalty.

Under the initiative of the Rachakonda Commissionerate, no challans will be issued to four types of violations -- riding without helmet, license, insurance and pollution check certificate, police said.

The traffic police will help the motorists buy helmet and arrange for getting insurance and pollution certificate.

For those caught driving without a license, police will help them book an online slot for the learner's license on the spot.

"Some people have misconception on traffic challans. In order to remove that, the police has taken up this unique initiative wherein the traffic violators are not being fined but police will help them take corrective measures and to follow traffic rules," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Divyacharan Rao said.

The move by the Rachakonda police, launched on September 14, comes at a time when there has been widespread criticism of the hefty fines provided for such traffic rule violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.