App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

No expenditure incurred on PM's fitness video: PMO

On June 13, a week before the Yoga day, Modi posted his fitness video on Twitter in which he was seen stretching on a rock, walking barefoot on a narrow path and doing yoga, wearing a black jogging dress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No expenditure was incurred on the making of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video in June, the PMO has said in an RTI reply.

On June 13, a week before the Yoga day, Modi posted his fitness video on Twitter in which he was seen stretching on a rock, walking barefoot on a narrow path and doing yoga, wearing a black jogging dress.

The PM had released the video days after accepting a fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had alleged that Rs 35 lakh was spent on making of the video, but the claim was rejected by the government.

related news

"No expenditure has been incurred on filming of the video posted by Shri Narendra Modi. The video was filmed at the prime minister's residence," the PMO said replying to an RTI query.

It said the videography was done by the cameraman of the PMO and that nothing has been procured for the video.

"Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the 'panchtatvas' or five elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. HumFitTohIndiaFit"," the prime minister had tweeted along with the video.

In the video, the PM was seen doing the exercises and yoga, wearing a black jogging dress. He was also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.

Ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations, a campaign titled "HumFitTohIndiaFit" (If we are fit, India is fit) was launched and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had said that Modi was the inspiration for it.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PMO #Virat Kohli

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.