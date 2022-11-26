 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No exemption to exploratory drilling in coastal regulation zones: Government

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Coastal land up to 500 metres from the high-tide line and a stage of 100m along banks of creeks, estuaries, backwater and rivers, subject to tidal fluctuations, is called a CRZ.

Representative image: Reuters

The Centre has decided against allowing exploratory drilling for oil and natural gas in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) without prior approval.

However, traditional coastal communities have been allowed to remove sand bars in the intertidal areas through a non-mechanised manual method and put up temporary and seasonal structures, such as shacks, during non-monsoon months, according to a notification by the Environment Ministry on Thursday.

Coastal land up to 500 metres from the high-tide line and a stage of 100m along banks of creeks, estuaries, backwater and rivers, subject to tidal fluctuations, is called a CRZ.

CRZ rules regulate activities close to the coastline to protect the fragile ecosystems.

In November last year, the ministry had published a draft notification, proposing amendments to CRZ notification of 2019 following representations from state governments and the the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas through the director general of hydrocarbon.

The draft notification sought to exempt exploratory drilling operations from prior CRZ clearance; allow traditional communities to remove sand bars and let people set up temporary beach shacks in CRZ areas of all coastal states.