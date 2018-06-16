No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pakistan Rangers on Eid: Official

There was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid on Saturday, an official said.

This comes in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries, especially after the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a departure from the past, sweets were not exchanged, a BSF official said.

On June 13, four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant-rank officer, were killed and three others were injured when Pakistan Rangers opened fire along the International Border in Samba district of J and K in "betrayal" of a truce announced recently, according to officials.

The "unprovoked" firing in the Ramgarh sector came after the two border guarding forces, at a sector commander-level meeting on June 4, agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the IB.

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers have usually exchanged sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like Independence Day and Republic Day.