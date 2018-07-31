No enquiry into gifts sent to Hasmukh Adhia as he didn't accept them: Govt

The government on Tuesday said no enquiry was initiated in the matter of "precious" gifts sent to Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia as the officer did not accept the items and deposited them in Toshakhana.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that a letter dated November 4, 2016, was received in the Cabinet Secretariat from Adhia informing that certain gifts were sent to him which were "precious in nature" and could not be accepted by him as per Conduct Rules.

Adhia, who is also the Finance Secretary, had written that the items were delivered to his house in his absence and therefore, "he could not even refuse them".

Goyal further said Adhia has informed the government that he lives alone at his official residence and only his domestic help was there at home when the items were delivered.

"He had therefore requested Cabinet Secretary to ask Toshakhana of the Ministry of External Affairs to accept these items," the Minister said in the reply.

The gift items were deposited in Toshakhana and an acknowledgment was issued, he added.

"In the instant case no enquiry was initiated as the officer had not accepted the gift as per Conduct Rules and surrendered the same to the Toshakhana," Goyal said.