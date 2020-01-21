No encroachment can be allowed on forest land: NGT to Delhi govt

The NGT has directed the Delhi government to remove illegal constructions in south Delhi's Jaunapur and Dera Mandi forest areas, saying no encroachment can be allowed on forest land. A bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the monitoring has to be at a higher level so that the encroachments are removed and the land is restored to its original condition.

It also directed the Delhi government to file a status report before the next date by email.

"Let further steps in the matter be taken expeditiously," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by south Delhi resident Amarjit Singh Nalwa and others seeking execution of a 2015 NGT order directing the Delhi government to remove encroachments.

The plea stated that unauthorised constructions are going on in the said area and the authorities are not taking any steps to stop them.

During the proceedings, the tribunal was informed that the Forest Department demolished illegal constructions on forest land in August 2019.

However, the Delhi High Court ordered "status quo" in the matter after some persons moved before it against the demolition process.

Illegal constructions on forest land in Dera Mandi village could not be razed on November 11, 2019, as a Supreme Court order had banned all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution, the tribunal was told.

The NGT said the matter is not being seriously pursued in proceedings pending before the high court.

"It is admitted that Counsel for the Department itself made a statement that there was no demolition programme which was sought to be later on withdrawn. The legal position, as recorded in the orders of this Tribunal and earlier order of the High Court, was not projected before the High Court in subsequent proceedings," the bench said.