App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

No employee will be sacked, punished if found positive in dope test, Amarinder clarifies

The Punjab government had ordered mandatory dope test on all its employees including police officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facing criticism for ordering dope test on all government servants, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh yesterday clarified that the workers found positive in test would not be sacked or punished, rather they would be provided treatment and their identities kept confidential. The chief minister also said the government will pay for the treatment of drug addicts who cannot afford it.

Chairing a review meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee set up to monitor the progress of the government's anti-drug campaign, Singh directed the chief secretary to formulate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for conducting dope test on employees, including police personnel.

Amarinder also ordered various steps to be taken for further augmenting the government's efforts to ensure strict enforcement of the drug laws, as well as better systems for prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation, according to an official spokesman.

The Punjab government had ordered mandatory dope test on all its employees including police officials.

related news

The decision had attracted criticism from various quarters, including government employees, who have accused the ruling dispensation of targeting them.

The chief minister today said the government will pursue its Enforcement-De-Addiction-Prevention (EDP) strategy with vigour in order to eliminate the drug menace from the state.

Besides making SHOs accountable for ridding villages of the menace in their respective areas in a time-bound manner, the chief minister also ordered expediting of pending drug-related cases.

It will be the responsibility of the SDMs and DSPs, along with the SHOs concerned, to ensure that their respective areas are totally drug free, said the chief minister.

The chief minister also ordered increase in outpatient opioid treatment programme and enhancement of capacity at the de-addiction centres to effectively address the needs of the drug addicts coming in for rehabilitation.

Private clinics should be roped in to boost the strength of the OOTs, he told the health department.

Underlining the need for Cabinet ministers to lead from the front to mobilise a people's campaign against drugs, the chief minister asked them to visit various districts and hold meetings with officers concerned, NGOs and civil society to open a political and civil discourse on the issue.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:44 am

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.