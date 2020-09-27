No electricity bill sent to south Mumbai ministers' homes for 4 months

Citizens across the country, especially in Mumbai, received higher electricity bills right after Unlock 1.0 in June, with many complaining about an inflated bill.

In a recent reply to an RTI query, the state Public Works Department (PWD) said that of the 15 bungalows for ministers in south Mumbai, five bungalows did not receive any bills from March to July, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, another 10 did not receive any electricity bills from March to June. In the query raised by RTI activist Anil Galgali, he highlighted that in July several consumers were slapped with hefty bills.

However, a top BEST official told TOI that in many cases the hard copies for bills were printed only from August. He was certain that the bungalows mentioned in the reply to RTI query have received their bills till now.