App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

No effort will be spared in finding Indian kidnapped in Ukraine: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's assurance came after a woman urged her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help find Indian national Anuj Goel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has taken up at the highest level with the Ukrainian government the kidnapping of an Indian national in that country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Saturday.

Swaraj's assurance came after a woman urged her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help find Indian national Anuj Goel.

"@SushmaSwaraj @narendramodi Please help find Mr. Anuj Goel, Indian national. We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine," the tweet seeking help said.

Responding to the request, Swaraj tweeted: "I have spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine. We have taken this up at the highest level with the Government of Ukraine. Please rest assured that we will spare no effort.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #India #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.