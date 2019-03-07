App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

No early dissolution of Maharashtra assembly, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the assembly will not be dissolved ahead of its schedule, indicating there will be no early polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding assembly polls in the state along with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the assembly will not be dissolved ahead of its schedule, indicating there will be no early polls.

Assembly polls in the state are due in the second half of 2019. The 2014 assembly polls were held in mid-October.

Asked by reporters if the state assembly will be dissolved ahead of its term, Fadnavis replied in the negative.

"This is not going to happen in Maharashtra. You write it down," said the chief minister, who was here for the inauguration of the first phase of Nagpur metro.

Fadnavis's assertion came in the backdrop of speculation in political circles about advancing the assembly polls and holding them along with the parliamentary elections.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said there was a talk of advancing the assembly polls and his party is ready to face them.

"Devendra Fadnavis is not sure of getting elected again on the basis of his own strength. He wants to get political mileage out of the events in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

"Whatever the issue, we are ready for simultaneous polls," the former chief minister said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics

