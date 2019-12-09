No directions to central universities to increase fees: Ramesh Pokhriyal

'The Ministry of Human Resource Development has not issued any instructions to Central Universities for increase in the fees,' he said.
The government has not issued any directions to central universities to hike fees, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on December 9. Nishank made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.
The minister's comments came on the day JNU students were lathi-charged by police when they tried to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to demand a rollback in hostel fee hike.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:10 pm