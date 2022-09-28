English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment, spare parts: Jaishankar

    "On the military equipment (from Russia), to the best of my knowledge, I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image)

    Asserting that it exercises a choice which it believes is in its national interest, India Tuesday said it has no difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment and spare parts in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

    "On the military equipment (from Russia), to the best of my knowledge, I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    "Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that's not an issue, honestly, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed because of geopolitical tensions," he said.

    India, he noted, looks at possibilities across the world. "We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capability, the terms on which that particular equipment is offered, and we exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest," Jaishankar said.

    In the last 15 years, for example, India has actually procured a lot from the United States, he said. "If you may consider, for example, aircraft the C-17, the C-130, the P-8, or the Apache helicopter or the Chinooks or the Howitzers, the M777 Howitzers we have done so from France when we recently bought their Rafale aircraft. We have done so from Israel," the minister noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    "So, we have a tradition of multi-sourcing and for us, how to get the optimal deal from a competitive situation is really what this is all about," Jaishankar said in response to a question.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Russia
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 06:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.