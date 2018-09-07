App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

No development in Gandhi family bastion: Smriti Irani

The people in the area had no expectations of its development, she told reporters after visiting the Modern Coach Factory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Gandhi family for the "lack of development" in its electoral stronghold.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha and Congress president Rahul Gandhi holds the adjacent Amethi seat, where Irani herself contested unsuccessfully in 2014.

She accused the two Congress leaders for failing to develop their own constituencies, claiming that 70 to 80 percent of houses there are still made of mud.

She claimed that during the UPA government's term, railway coaches were brought to the factory from Kapurthala and shown as the achievement of the Rae Bareli unit.

“Now under the Narendra Modi government, 700 coaches are made here," she said. "The rail coach factory here has become a symbol of possibilities under the Narendra Modi government,” she said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 07:40 pm

