App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

No designated officials in PMO for handling 'Mann Ki Baat' communication: CIC told

No officials in the Prime Minister's Office have been designated to handle communication received for the 'Mann ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO has told the CIC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No officials in the Prime Minister's Office have been designated to handle communication received for the 'Mann ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO has told the CIC. It also said a huge number of suggestions and grievances is received for ‘Mann Ki Baat' from various sources which are forwarded to ministries and organisations concerned based on the contents and nature of communication.

The information was provided during a hearing before Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur in a case where RTI applicant Aseem Takyar had sought to know from the PMO the information regarding ‘Mann ki Baat' program like total number of video, audio and written messages received by the prime minister since its inception.

According to government website MyGov.in, people are asked to send their suggestions which could form part of the address by the prime minister in Mann ki Baat, a program started on All India Radio by Modi in which he addresses people over various issues touching their routine lives.

So far, 44 episodes of these speeches have been broadcast by AIR with the latest one being aired on May 27, according to the website of Akashwani, the state broadcaster.

related news

Not satisfied with the response from the PMO, Takyar approached the Commission seeking disclosure of information.

The PMO official told Mathur that the information sought is not maintained in compiled form but scattered over various documents.

Putting together, this information will require sifting of voluminous data which will disproportionally divert the resources of the office from the normal discharge of its functions and attract the provisions of Section 7(9) of the RTI Act, he said.

“There are no designated officials to handle communication received under ‘Mann Ki Baat' in PMO,” Mathur noted in his order citing submissions of the PMO official.

Agreeing with the response furnished by the PMO, the CIC said the action and steps taken by the respondent in giving response to the RTI application is satisfactory and refused to intervene in the matter.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.